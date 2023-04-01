Home How To Quordle 432 answer for April 1: Smarten up! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 432 answer for April 1: Smarten up! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 432 answer for April 1: A couple of words today will definitely make you scratch your head in confusion. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions, it’s better than getting stuck!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 01 2023, 09:18 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 432 answer for April 1: If you are stuck or want to give up, don’t. Check these Quordle hints and clues to reach the solutions without a fuss. (Play Store)

Quordle 432 answer for April 1: Is it necessary to check the hints and clues? Not really. In fact some pro players insist on solving the game all on their own. But since Quordle is also a social game, as you can share your results on social media and messaging apps, there is a pressure to perform well. And on those few days when you know you cannot give your hundred percent to the game due time constraints, sickness or any other reason, these hints and clues can come in handy and help you still hold on to your streak. It is also helpful for new players as they have not developed a sound strategy to beat the game and it helps them keep afloat. With that being said, check out these Quordle hints and clues to easily get to the solutions. And if you want some additional help, just scroll to the bottom for the answer.

Quordle 432 hints for April 1

All the words in today's puzzle are common and would be familiar to you. That's a big advantage. Also, only one word has a repeated letter. There are almost no uncommon letters and the letter arrangement is also very typical. You can use the basic letter elimination strategy to beat the game.

Quordle 432 clues for April 1

1. Today's words begin with the letters G, M, E and H.

2. The words end with the letters Y, R, Y and T.

3. Word 1 clue - someone who is deeply religious and shows obedience to the rules of their religion

4. Word 2 clue - a machine that produces motion or power for doing work

5. Word 3 clue - a high-strength adhesive, often made of two different materials that must be mixed together just prior to use

6. Word 4 clue - the organ inside your chest that sends blood round your body

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 432 answer for April 1

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. GODLY

2. MOTOR

3. EPOXY

4. HEART

We hope Quordle did not pose any threat to your winning streak. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 09:17 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets