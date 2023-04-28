Home How To Quordle 459 answer for April 28: Two sneaky words! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 459 answer for April 28: Two sneaky words! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 459 answer for April 28: The puzzle today can be divided into two groups, because that offers the easiest way to solve it. But how to do it? To know that, you need to check Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 08:14 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 459 answer for April 28: This one trick will make solving today’s puzzle a piece of cake. Check Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 459 answer for April 28: The week was favorable for the players but now that we have entered the final weekend of the month, things are about to get strenuous. While even today, the difficulty of individual words is not high enough, it requires a specific strategy to unlock the puzzle and solve it without any hassle. Without that, you might end up wasting a few attempts just to guess in futility. So, players, especially the novice ones should note these Quordle hints and clues to gain some important information about these words. And if you require special care, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 459 hints for April 28

So, this is the secret to solving the puzzle. The words can be divided into couplets of two because of how similar structurally they are. If you look at them like that, you are only solving two words. Once this method gives you all the clues, you can go ahead and individually guess the final words. Just remember to use popular consonants as a starting word.

Quordle 459 clues for April 28

1. Today's words begin with the letters T, S, A, and V. 

2. The words end with the letters E, K, R, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - boring and dull because it has been used or expressed many times before

4. Word 2 clue - having a smooth bright surface or appearance

5. Word 3 clue - a high table that is the center of a religious ceremony

6. Word 4 clue - a person who votes or who has a legal right to vote

These are your clues for the day. Think about them carefully and go take an attempt at the game. If you still feel stuck, then just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 459 answer for April 28

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. TRITE

2. SLEEK

3. ALTAR

4. VOTER

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak.

