Quordle 459 answer for April 28: Two sneaky words! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 459 answer for April 28: The week was favorable for the players but now that we have entered the final weekend of the month, things are about to get strenuous. While even today, the difficulty of individual words is not high enough, it requires a specific strategy to unlock the puzzle and solve it without any hassle. Without that, you might end up wasting a few attempts just to guess in futility. So, players, especially the novice ones should note these Quordle hints and clues to gain some important information about these words. And if you require special care, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 459 hints for April 28

So, this is the secret to solving the puzzle. The words can be divided into couplets of two because of how similar structurally they are. If you look at them like that, you are only solving two words. Once this method gives you all the clues, you can go ahead and individually guess the final words. Just remember to use popular consonants as a starting word.

Quordle 459 clues for April 28

1. Today's words begin with the letters T, S, A, and V.

2. The words end with the letters E, K, R, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - boring and dull because it has been used or expressed many times before

4. Word 2 clue - having a smooth bright surface or appearance

5. Word 3 clue - a high table that is the center of a religious ceremony

6. Word 4 clue - a person who votes or who has a legal right to vote

These are your clues for the day. Think about them carefully and go take an attempt at the game. If you still feel stuck, then just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 459 answer for April 28

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. TRITE

2. SLEEK

3. ALTAR

4. VOTER

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak.