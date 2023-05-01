Quordle 462 answer for May 1: If you are having to strain, check hints, clues, solutions here

Quordle 462 answer for May 1: Guessing all the four Quordle words without getting tricked is rare. Even if you are able to guess 2 Quordle words, it can be seen as an achievement, but who will want to be satisfied with that? Today's Quordle puzzle too will need quite a bit of effort to solve. We understand the level of difficulty, and that's why we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. They will not only help you in solving the puzzle easily but also make sure that you maintain your winning streak easily.

Quordle 462 hints for May 1

To lower your stress, you can know that none of the four Quordle words today contain repeated letters. The letters themselves are easy to guess. The only thing that can bother you is the letters arrangement. Our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then to focus on arrangement.

Quordle 462 clues for May 1

Today's words start with the letters E, A, B and S.

The words end with the letters C, E, H and N.

Word 1 clue - a system of accepted beliefs that control behaviour.

Word 2 clue - similar to each other!

Word 3 clue - Come into existence...

Word 4 clue - past participle of slay!

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a sure shot strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 462 answer for May 1

If you do not want the answer to today's Quordle, you are advised to stop reading here. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

ETHIC

ALIKE

BIRTH

SLAIN

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease.