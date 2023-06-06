Home How To Quordle 498 answer for June 6: A typical puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 498 answer for June 6: A typical puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 498 answer for June 6: The puzzle has a set of difficult words today. You will need these Quordle hints, clues and solutions today.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 06 2023, 11:46 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 498 answer for June 6: The best way to solve the puzzle goes through these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 498 answer for June 6: Some days, the puzzle does not throw any trick words with any weird elements in it. Instead, it just picks some difficult words and asks us to show our cognitive abilities to solve them. Today is one of those days. You are getting four words where none of them are easy to figure out but neither are exceptionally hard either. If your basics of the game are good and you feel confident, you can go on and try to solve it on your own. But if you value your winning streak, then we would recommend checking these Quordle hints and clues. And as always, if you need more help, you can scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 498 hints for June 6

Among the four words today, two contain repeated letters. Apart from that, almost every word contains an uncommon letter and each word has a distinguished letter arrangement pattern. To solve the puzzle, what you need to do is play the classic letter elimination strategy. That way you should have most of the clues within 3-4 attempts. After that, just use your deduction skills to solve them.

Quordle 498 clues for June 6

1. The words begin with the letters B, T, S, and A. 

2. The words end with the letters K, T, Y, and R. 

3. Word 1 clue - a hard block of baked clay that is used for building houses

4. Word 2 clue - fixed firmly in position and difficult to move or remove

5. Word 3 clue - attracting attention, sometimes by being extreme in color, design, or materials

6. Word 4 clue - an often restless or transitory warmth of feeling

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 498 answer for June 6

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BRICK

2. TIGHT

3. SHOWY

4. ARDOR

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

 

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 11:37 IST
