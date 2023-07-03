Home How To Quordle 525 answer for July 3: Double trouble! Check these hints, clues to save your winning streak

Quordle 525 answer for July 3: Double trouble! Check these hints, clues to save your winning streak

Quordle 525 answer for July 3: This puzzle will bring you quite close to losing your winning streak and so, it would be better to check these Quordle hints and clues. If all else fails, check the solutions too.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 06:27 IST
Quordle 525 answer for July 3: Even though the going will be tough, these Quordle hints, clues will keep you going. (Merriam-Webster)
Quordle 525 answer for July 3: Even though the going will be tough, these Quordle hints, clues will keep you going. (Merriam-Webster)

Quordle 525 answer for July 3: Let's cut to the chase. Today's puzzle will most probably be tough to crack. The complexity bar has been raised really high due to the presence of some very unfamiliar words and the repetition of letters will leave you befuddled. You can stick to your tried-and-tested strategy, but unless you are blessed with a massive vocabulary, things will not improve. So, check these Quordle hints and clues to find your way and if that does not work, check the solution at the bottom too.

Quordle 525 hints for July 3

At the start, beware of two words in today's puzzle that have repeated letters. If you can target them properly, the other two words should not pose too big a problem. In fact, you will probably be familiar with three out of four of these words. The idea is to start with vowel-enriched words and then take the help of these clues.

Quordle 525 clues for July 3

Today's words begin with D, E, A, and H.

The words end with D, T, T, and Y.

Word 1 clue - ancient religious leaders in Celtic culture

Word 2 clue - to bring into the action.

Word 3 clue - to be separated.

Word 4 clue - massive!

That's all! Hope these clues brought you somewhat closer to the answers. Just think loud and give it your best shot. We are sure you'll crack the puzzle. However, if you're stuck and can't afford any wrong guesses, then scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 525 answer for July 3

ALERT! In case you are still trying to solve the puzzle on your one, do not read ahead. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

  1. DRUID
  2. ENACT
  3. APART
  4. HEFTY

We hope these hints and clues were enough to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for the clues and hints of the new puzzle.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 06:26 IST
