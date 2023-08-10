Quordle 563 answer for August 10: Your streak can be broken! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 563 answer for August 10: It didn't happen for quite a while, but after months, the streak-breaker is finally back. For the new players to the game who have not had the opportunity to experience it, a streak-breaker is essentially a puzzle so difficult that there is a very strong likelihood that you will fail to solve it and lose your carefully crafted streak. These puzzles contain multiple tricks, obscure words and confusing letter arrangements. If you don't want to be among those losing their streak, then you need to check these Quordle hints and clues very carefully. No matter how difficult the word is, we will ensure that you figure out the answer. Find the Wordle solution at the bottom too in case the puzzle is too difficult for you.

Quordle 563 hints for August 10

Among the four words, three of them contain repeated letters and the remaining one has a strange spelling which makes it difficult to understand with 2-3 clues. Apart from that, two of the words are also somewhat obscure which means players might not have heard of it before. We would recommend going for a starting word with a focus on vowels today as that can help ease the situation somewhat.

Quordle 563 clues for August 10

1. Today's words begin with the letters O, R, S, and A.

2. The words end with the letters T, Y, E, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - done in an open way and not secretly

4. Word 2 clue - a large public meeting, especially one held to support a political idea

5. Word 3 clue - an ability to understand, recognize, value, or react to something

6. Word 4 clue - a ring-shaped island formed of coral

And these are your clues for the day. Go ahead and give the game your best attempt. And if you still are in doubt, just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 563 answer for August 10

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. OVERT

2. RALLY

3. SENSE

4. ATOLL

We hope the streak-breaker was not able to stop you from winning today. For more such hints and clues, come back tomorrow.