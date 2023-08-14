Home How To Quordle 567 answers for August 14: Beat the Monday blues! Check hints and clues

Quordle 567 answers for August 14:

By: HT TECH
Aug 14 2023
Quordle 567 answers for August 14:
Quordle 567 answers for August 14:

Quordle 567 answers for August 14: Quordle players might find Monday's puzzle a bit difficult as the words can be tricky to guess. Since you only have nine attempts to solve it, the pressure increases even more. For seasoned players who have been playing for some time, it's important to be cautious and not let your hard work go in vain. Newer players who are unfamiliar with the game's tricks should proceed with even more caution.

In an attempt to lower the pressure of the first day of the week, we are here with the Quordle 567 hints and clues to get you through the challenge. So, don't scratch your head, check the Quordle 567 hints, and clues below.

Quordle 567 hints for August 14

Some hints and clues can help you get the answers and maintain your winning streak. Therefore to make today's Quordle challenge a bit easier, we are here with the hints to get you to solve today's word puzzle. Have a look.

Quordle 567 hints for August 14

1. The four words start with the letters - C, P, B, and M.

2. The words end with the letters - O, Y, E, and N.

3. Word 1 clue: Items transported on a vehicle, ship, or aircraft.

4. Word 2 clue: a small flat cake of minced or finely chopped food.

5. Word 3 clue: Enter a room with force.

6. Word 4 clue: A large, round, and sweet fruit.

Now that you know the clues, the answers for Quordle 567 can be easily guessed! However, if you're still scratching your head and stuck in the puzzle, then scroll down to find the answer for today's Quordle 567.

Quordle 567 answers for August 14

WAIT! You can still think of solving today's Quordle challenge yourself. But if you really want to know the Quordle 567 answer then keep reading.

The answers for Quordle 567 are:

  1. CARGO
  2. PATTY
  3. BARGE
  4. MELON

Congratulations, you have solved today's Quordle 567 challenge! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.

14 Aug
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets