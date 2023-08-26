Quordle 579 answer for August 26: Looking for today's words? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 579 answer for August 26: If you are a regular Wordle player, you must know about this word game called Quordle. It is similar to Wordle in the way it is being played, the only differences are you will have to guess 4 words instead of one in Wordle. Of course, Quordle gives you more attempts to guess the answers. Needless to say, Quordle has been difficult for the players to solve. Apart from having to find as many as 4 answers, the game loves throwing challenging words and tricking its players. Today's challenge too falls along the same lines. Cracking all the 4 five five-letter words today will not be that easy. To help you win the Quordle 579 challenge by guessing all 4 answers, here are some of the best Quordle hints and clues.

Quordle 579 hints for August 26

Today's Quordle words are difficult and will make it tricky for you to win the game. You will have to be very cautious with every guess you make. Out of four words in today's challenge, 3 are a bit easier to guess. In order to make your guessing work easier, we are providing you with the Quordle 579 clues below.

Quordle 579 clues for August 26

1. Today's words begin with the letters L, S, B, and B.

2. The words end with the letters H, R, L, and F.

3. Word 1 clue - a rope, chain, or long piece of leather used for holding and controlling a dog

4. Word 2 clue - to spread a sticky substance across something/somebody

5. Word 3 clue - forming the bottom layer of something

6. Word 4 clue - lasting only a short time or containing few words

This is all we can provide you with! The best set of clues to solve today's Quordle challenge is here. Hope these Quordle hints and clues help you win today's game at least attempt. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 579 answer for August 26

Were you able to guess any of the 4 Quordle words? Keep trying to find the answers if you are still playing. However, if you are left with only the last few attempts and want to know the answers then they are provided right below for your reference.

The four words that will make you win today's Quordle challenge are:

1. LEASH

2. SMEAR

3. BASAL

4. BRIEF

And today's Quordle challenge is solved!