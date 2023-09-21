Quordle 605 answer for September 21: Simple puzzle today! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 605 answer for September 21: This week solving the Quordle puzzles has been a fun experience because the words have largely been in the sweet spot between not-too-easy and not-too-hard. Although an argument can be made that a couple of words today can appear to be more challenging than normal, that is the fun of Quordle. But while having fun is important, protecting your streak is equally important because it is never fun to share a picture of the puzzle online and have it marred with red boxes instead of blue ones. That's why you need to check these Quordle hints and clues as we help you find that balance of difficulty every time you get stuck. You can check them to get more information about the words and find an optimal strategy to reveal them. And if you are on your last attempt and need to know that one elusive word, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 605 hints for September 21

A quick analysis of the words today reveals that word 1 and 3 form a similar pattern with a vowel in the middle and word 2 and 4 are similar with two vowels each, at the 2nd and 5th position. So, players should aim to solve the puzzles in these groups to increase the likelihood of finding clues. We would recommend using a vowel-heavy starting word today. Also, remember that the 2nd and 4th words are relatively harder.

Quordle 605 clues for September 21

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, S, S, and S.

2. The words end with the letters E, E, E, and F.

3. Word 1 clue - knowing that something exists, or having knowledge or experience of a particular thing

4. Word 2 clue - refers to a steady glowing or reflecting of light

5. Word 3 clue - slight darkness caused by something blocking the direct light from the sun

6. Word 4 clue - a flat piece of wood, metal, or glass that is attached to a wall or to the sides of a cupboard

These are your clues. We are sure if you think about them carefully, a couple of words reveal themselves on their own. And if there is still any doubt in your mind, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 605 answer for September 21

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. AWARE

2. SHONE

3. SHADE

4. SHELF

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.