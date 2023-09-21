Icon
Home How To Quordle 605 answer for September 21: Simple puzzle today! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 605 answer for September 21: Simple puzzle today! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 605 answer for September 21: Today’s puzzle is fun and a bit of a brain teaser. If you do not want your puzzle to be filled with red boxes of unsuccessful attempts, then check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 21 2023, 07:29 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 605 answer for September 21: It’s not smart to make random guesses and lose your attempts just to find out the clues. Use these Quordle hints, clues, solutions to attack the puzzle in a systematic way. (HT Tech)
Quordle
Quordle 605 answer for September 21: It’s not smart to make random guesses and lose your attempts just to find out the clues. Use these Quordle hints, clues, solutions to attack the puzzle in a systematic way. (HT Tech)

Quordle 605 answer for September 21: This week solving the Quordle puzzles has been a fun experience because the words have largely been in the sweet spot between not-too-easy and not-too-hard. Although an argument can be made that a couple of words today can appear to be more challenging than normal, that is the fun of Quordle. But while having fun is important, protecting your streak is equally important because it is never fun to share a picture of the puzzle online and have it marred with red boxes instead of blue ones. That's why you need to check these Quordle hints and clues as we help you find that balance of difficulty every time you get stuck. You can check them to get more information about the words and find an optimal strategy to reveal them. And if you are on your last attempt and need to know that one elusive word, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 605 hints for September 21

A quick analysis of the words today reveals that word 1 and 3 form a similar pattern with a vowel in the middle and word 2 and 4 are similar with two vowels each, at the 2nd and 5th position. So, players should aim to solve the puzzles in these groups to increase the likelihood of finding clues. We would recommend using a vowel-heavy starting word today. Also, remember that the 2nd and 4th words are relatively harder.

Quordle 605 clues for September 21

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, S, S, and S.

2. The words end with the letters E, E, E, and F.

3. Word 1 clue - knowing that something exists, or having knowledge or experience of a particular thing

4. Word 2 clue - refers to a steady glowing or reflecting of light

5. Word 3 clue - slight darkness caused by something blocking the direct light from the sun

6. Word 4 clue - a flat piece of wood, metal, or glass that is attached to a wall or to the sides of a cupboard

These are your clues. We are sure if you think about them carefully, a couple of words reveal themselves on their own. And if there is still any doubt in your mind, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 605 answer for September 21

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. AWARE

2. SHONE

3. SHADE

4. SHELF

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Sep, 07:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy
bard ai
Google Adds ChatGPT Rival Bard to Gmail, YouTube, Docs and More

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon