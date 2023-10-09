Quordle 623 answer for October 9: Solve it easily! Check hints, clues

Quordle 623 answer for October 9: Beat the Monday blues! The puzzle at the beginning of the week is relatively easy this time around, with simple answers awaiting. The words are not tricky to guess and are often used in every day conversations. However. With just a limited number of attempts, Quordle players are advised to not take a risk, especially if they are on their fifth or sixth attempt. Seasoned Quordle players who are on a winning streak should not risk breaking it by having random guesses. In such a scenario, check out the Quordle 623 hints, and clues here. You can also scroll down to the end to find the answer for today's Quordle 623.

Quordle 623 hints for October 9

Solving Quordle requires a calm mind and a good grasp of the vocabulary. You go from clue to clue and then try to unjumble the letters into a word that can be the solution. If you want to first try it out yourself, then you are advised to identify as many correct letters as you can in the first few attempts.

Quordle 623 clues for October 9

Today's words begin with the letters V, E, G, and S.

The words end with the letters E, R, Y, and K.

Word 1 clue - the edge of something.

Word 2 clue - a mistake.

Word 3 clue - behaving in an amusing manner.

Word 4 clue - a thick flat piece of meat or fish.

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 623 answer for October 9

Wait! We need your attention. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned. But if you do wish to see the answers for Quordle 623, then check them out below.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. VERGE

2. ERROR

3. GOOFY

4. STEAK

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. All the best for the next Quordle challenge! Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

