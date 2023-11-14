Quordle 659 answer for November 14: Deceptively easy! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Icon
Quordle 659 answer for November 14: Today’s puzzle might be easy but it is not a piece of cake, so beware! Use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to protect your streak.

By: HT TECH
Nov 14 2023
Quordle 659 answer for November 14: Avoid causal guesswork. Use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to efficiently find the words. (HT Tech)
Quordle 659 answer for November 14: Avoid causal guesswork. Use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to efficiently find the words. (HT Tech)

Quordle 659 answer for November 14: Till a couple of months ago, Quordle had a fixed pattern. It gave easier puzzles at the beginning of the month and as the month neared its end, the puzzles would also get more difficult to solve. But it appears that pattern is now gone and tough puzzles can come anytime now. This unpredictability has added to the overall difficulty of the game because now it is harder to build up a streak. However, there is no need to worry. You just need to check out our Quordle hints and clues to get information about the words that will ensure your victory. And if you need more assistance, you can directly scroll to the bottom for the answer too. This is the most efficient way to beat the tricks of the game.

Quordle 659 hints for November 14

Today, you will have to endure three obscure words. And to make matters worse, two of them contain a repeated letter. On top of that, there are a bunch of uncommon letters which means you have to be careful while making attempts to eliminate letters. However, don't be worried. Just make sure to use a starting word with less common letters and you will have an advantage in the game.

Quordle 659 clues for November 14

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, P, T, and O. 

2. The words end with the letters E, Y, R, and N.

3. Word 1 clue - the edge or rim of a cask or drum

4. Word 2 clue - of low quality in the way they are produced and containing stories that are intended to be

5. Word 3 clue - soft, smooth, and wet, often because it has been crushed or beaten

6. Word 4 clue - from a long time ago

Quordle 659 answer for November 14

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CHIME

2. PULPY

3. TAPER

4. OLDEN

Hopefully, the puzzle today did not bother you at all. Do come back here again for more hints and clues.

