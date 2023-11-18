Icon
Quordle 663 answer for November 18: Not too tricky! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 663 answer for November 18: Today’s puzzle would have been really straightforward if not for just one word. Solve it with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 18 2023, 18:13 IST
Quordle 663 answer for November 18: Don’t let one tricky word stop you from retaining your winning streak. Get to victory with these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (Play Store)
Quordle 663 answer for November 18: Don’t let one tricky word stop you from retaining your winning streak. Get to victory with these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (Play Store)

Quordle 663 answer for November 18: It is indeed funny how today's Quordle could have been the easiest one this month and would have given the players a much-needed easy time, but at the last moment, just one word might ruin it all. As always, you cannot take the game easily. Even if you have a foolproof strategy to figure out the letters, you can be sure that Quordle will pull out a sneaky trick like it did a few weeks back where all the words had double letters. The only good trick in the game is to never be predictable and always assess every clue well before making the next guess. And of course, to check these Quordle hints and clues to get more information about the word. And if even that feels not enough, then simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 663 hints for November 18

As mentioned above, three out of the four words are straightforward even as one of them has a double letter in them. The letters are common and it should really not pose a threat as long as you're expecting a double-letter. The challenging part is the fourth word which has both uncommon letters and an uncommon arrangement. Make sure to include the generally unused letters as well in your attempts.

Quordle 663 clues for November 18

1. Today's words begin with the letters T, B, U, and G.

2. The words end with the letters G, N, N, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - be locked together

4. Word 2 clue - a side of a pig cured and smoked

5. Word 3 clue - of, relating to, or constituting a city or town. living in a city or town

6. Word 4 clue - the appearance of someone or something

Those were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. And if you feel stuck at any point, just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 663 answers for November 18

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. TYING

2. BACON

3. URBAN

4. GUISE

We hope that one word was not your Achilles heel today. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 18:12 IST
    Icon