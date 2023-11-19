Quordle 664 answer for November 19: Double confusion! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 664 answer for November 19: We have been hoping for easy puzzles for a while now, but apart from some rare days, the game is in no mood to let us build up our streaks. The previous week was one of the toughest we had seen in a while and today seems to be no different either. There are a couple of words that can truly be nightmarish. So, do not try to solve it all on your own. Use these Quordle hints and clues and find the easiest path to the words. And if you're stuck at a critical point, just scroll to the bottom and check the solutions too.

Quordle 664 hints for November 19

There is at least some good news for the players today. There are no repeated letters in any of the words. Further, the letter arrangement of the words is also pretty basic. The words do have some uncommon letters, however. Difficulty-wise, two words can give you some trouble. These words are not part of the regular vocabulary and can confuse you. The clues in the next section should give you some much-needed information to crack the puzzle down.

Quordle 664 clues for November 19

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, I, A, and B.

2. The words end with the letters H, E, E, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - used to show or emphasize that something is true

4. Word 2 clue - they are very angry about something

5. Word 3 clue - the space between two lines or surfaces that meet, measured in degrees

6. Word 4 clue - a special or distinctive mark, token, or device worn as a sign of allegiance, membership, authority, achievement, etc

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Quordle 664 answer for November 19

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SOOTH

2. IRATE

3. ANGLE

4. BADGE

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

