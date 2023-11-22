Icon
Home How To Quordle 667 answer for November 22: Walk in the park! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 667 answer for November 22: Walk in the park! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 667 answer for November 22: Today's four Quordle words can be guessed with ease with the help of the hints and clues given here. You can check the answers too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 22 2023, 20:05 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 667 answer for November 22: Guess the answers with Quordle hints and clues given below. (HT Tech)
Quordle
Quordle 667 answer for November 22: Guess the answers with Quordle hints and clues given below. (HT Tech)

Quordle 667 answer for November 22: Word games are really tough especially when you have several words to guess in limited attempts and that too without any hints or clues. The same goes with Quordle as players of the game need to find 4 words in just 9 attempts. Have you started figuring out the answers for today's Quordle challenge? Out of the four words you have to guess, three are a bit easy to crack. However, with no direction to think you may end up losing your attempts. Therefore to make it a bit easier for you we have come up with some of the best Quordle 667 hints and clues below.

Quordle 667 hints for November 22

Though most of the Quordle words today are easy to guess, the letters used to form them are tricky ones to crack. And once the letters are known, rearranging them can be easily done. All you need to do is stay calm and use your word power. If you are looking for some clues to make today's word game easier, check some of the clues below.

Quordle 667 clues for November 22

1. Today's words begin with the letters G, C, S, and D.

2. The words end with the letters E, H, T, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - a book that gives you the most important information about a particular subject

4. Word 2 clue - a strap that holds a saddle on a horse

5. Word 3 clue - a tube or pipe through which liquid comes out

6. Word 4 clue - an account shows an addition to the account of assets or expenses

And here is what we can do to reduce your burden and help you win today's Quordle challenge easily. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 667 answer for November 22

Are you sure you don't want to give it another try by solving it yourself? Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. However, if you have limited attempts and need to know the answers, they are right below.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. GUIDE

2. CINCH

3. SPOUT

4. DEBIT

And you win! Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 20:04 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon