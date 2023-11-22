Quordle 667 answer for November 22: Walk in the park! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 667 answer for November 22: Word games are really tough especially when you have several words to guess in limited attempts and that too without any hints or clues. The same goes with Quordle as players of the game need to find 4 words in just 9 attempts. Have you started figuring out the answers for today's Quordle challenge? Out of the four words you have to guess, three are a bit easy to crack. However, with no direction to think you may end up losing your attempts. Therefore to make it a bit easier for you we have come up with some of the best Quordle 667 hints and clues below.

Quordle 667 hints for November 22

Though most of the Quordle words today are easy to guess, the letters used to form them are tricky ones to crack. And once the letters are known, rearranging them can be easily done. All you need to do is stay calm and use your word power. If you are looking for some clues to make today's word game easier, check some of the clues below.

Quordle 667 clues for November 22

1. Today's words begin with the letters G, C, S, and D.

2. The words end with the letters E, H, T, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - a book that gives you the most important information about a particular subject

4. Word 2 clue - a strap that holds a saddle on a horse

5. Word 3 clue - a tube or pipe through which liquid comes out

6. Word 4 clue - an account shows an addition to the account of assets or expenses

And here is what we can do to reduce your burden and help you win today's Quordle challenge easily. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 667 answer for November 22

Are you sure you don't want to give it another try by solving it yourself? Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. However, if you have limited attempts and need to know the answers, they are right below.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. GUIDE

2. CINCH

3. SPOUT

4. DEBIT

And you win! Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.