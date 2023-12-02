Quordle 677 answer for December 2: Don’t be reckless! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 677 answer for December 2: Some days, the puzzle does not throw any trick words with any weird elements in it. Instead, it just picks some difficult words and asks us to show our cognitive abilities to solve it. Today is one of those days. You are getting four words where none of them are easy to figure out but neither are exceptionally hard either. If your basics of the game are good and you feel confident, you can go on and try to solve it on your own. But if you value your winning streak, then we would recommend checking these Quordle hints and clues. And as always, if you need more help, you can scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 677 hints for December 2

Among the four words today, one contains repeated letters. Apart from that, almost each word contains an uncommon letter and each word has a distinguished letter arrangement pattern. To solve the puzzle, what you need to do is play the classic letter elimination strategy. That way you should have most of the clues within 3-4 attempts. After that, just use your deduction skills to solve them.

Quordle 677 clues for December 2

1. Today's words begin with the letters D, M, P, and G.

2. The words end with the letters T, L, C, and F.

3. Word 1 clue - a small bus station or train station

4. Word 2 clue - of or relating to modality in logic

5. Word 3 clue - a sudden feeling of fear that cannot be controlled and stops you from thinking clearly

6. Word 4 clue - dealing with people in a way that lacks patience and seems unfriendly

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 677 answer for December 2

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. DEPOT

2. MODAL

3. PANIC

4. GRUFF

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.