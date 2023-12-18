Icon
Home How To Quordle 693 answer for December 18: No Monday blues! Solve it easily with hints, clues

Quordle 693 answer for December 18: No Monday blues! Solve it easily with hints, clues

Quordle 693 answer for December 18: Today's Quordle answers have no repetition of letters! Solve it quickly with these Quordle hints, and clues.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 18 2023, 18:26 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 693 answer for December 18: You can check these hints and clues, but it would make you feel better to solve it yourself. (Google Play Store)
Quordle
Quordle 693 answer for December 18: You can check these hints and clues, but it would make you feel better to solve it yourself. (Google Play Store)

Quordle 693 answer for December 18: The developers of Quordle have been pretty hard on puzzlers in recent weeks, with words such as ENNUI, EXULT, and POSSE being the solutions. However, it isn't expected to be the trend today as Quordle 693 has fairly simple answers. This means no Monday blues! However, getting all the words right in a limited number of attempts is still a daunting task. Unlike Wordle where only one word has to be guessed, Quordle players must get 4 words right.  So, if you encounter any difficulties along the way, we suggest refraining from spoiling your attempts. Instead, refer to the Quordle hints and clues provided below. Moreover, we have included the answers to today's puzzle at the bottom to make sure you save your winning streak. 

Quordle 693 hints for December 18

This time around, none of the words have any repetition of letters, making the guessing game a bit easier. However, all of them feature at least one vowel. These can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it's possible that it may consume nearly all nine attempts! Fortunately, these words won't seem unfamiliar to you, but solving them could pose a challenge. 

Begin by concentrating on simpler words to save your attempts. However, to make sure you don't break your Quordle winning streak, just check the clues below.

Quordle 693 clues for December 18

1. Today's words begin with the letters F, T, S, and S.

2. The words end with the letters K, N, E, and G.

3. Word 1 clue - Failing an exam.

4. Word 2 clue - Locomotive that carries hundreds of people on tracks.

5. Word 3 clue - Shoes with wheels.

6. Word 4 clue - Small stem bearing leaves or flowers.

That's it! We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. So, go ahead and give Quordle 693 a try! If not, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 693 answer for December 18

SPOILER ALERT! If you are still trying to figure out the answers to today's puzzle, then do not read further. 

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. FLUNK

2. TRAIN

3. SKATE

4. SPRIG

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Dec, 18:26 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon