Quordle 693 answer for December 18: No Monday blues! Solve it easily with hints, clues

Quordle 693 answer for December 18: The developers of Quordle have been pretty hard on puzzlers in recent weeks, with words such as ENNUI, EXULT, and POSSE being the solutions. However, it isn't expected to be the trend today as Quordle 693 has fairly simple answers. This means no Monday blues! However, getting all the words right in a limited number of attempts is still a daunting task. Unlike Wordle where only one word has to be guessed, Quordle players must get 4 words right. So, if you encounter any difficulties along the way, we suggest refraining from spoiling your attempts. Instead, refer to the Quordle hints and clues provided below. Moreover, we have included the answers to today's puzzle at the bottom to make sure you save your winning streak.

Quordle 693 hints for December 18

This time around, none of the words have any repetition of letters, making the guessing game a bit easier. However, all of them feature at least one vowel. These can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it's possible that it may consume nearly all nine attempts! Fortunately, these words won't seem unfamiliar to you, but solving them could pose a challenge.

Begin by concentrating on simpler words to save your attempts. However, to make sure you don't break your Quordle winning streak, just check the clues below.

Quordle 693 clues for December 18

1. Today's words begin with the letters F, T, S, and S.

2. The words end with the letters K, N, E, and G.

3. Word 1 clue - Failing an exam.

4. Word 2 clue - Locomotive that carries hundreds of people on tracks.

5. Word 3 clue - Shoes with wheels.

6. Word 4 clue - Small stem bearing leaves or flowers.

That's it! We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. So, go ahead and give Quordle 693 a try! If not, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 693 answer for December 18

SPOILER ALERT! If you are still trying to figure out the answers to today's puzzle, then do not read further.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. FLUNK

2. TRAIN

3. SKATE

4. SPRIG

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.