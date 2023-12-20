Icon
Quordle 695 answer for December 20: Don't sweat it! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 695 answer for December 20: Don’t sweat it! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 695 answer for December 20: Today’s puzzle should be a piece of cake. If not, check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 20 2023, 18:57 IST
Quordle 695 answer for December 20: Don't give up. Find your way using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.
Quordle 695 answer for December 20: Don’t give up. Find your way using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 695 answer for December 20: This week, we saw a wide variety of puzzles which were all designed to give the players a headache. Even among them, yesterday's puzzle was probably the hardest with words like ‘Imbue' and ‘Octet'. And if somehow you have been able to fight off these strenuous puzzles and managed to retain your streak, then you should take a sigh of relief as today's puzzle will not really challenge you. However, as we know from past experience, Quordle should never be underestimated. And so, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues to claim the win and get your daily dose of happiness. You can also check the solution at the bottom if you need additional help.

Quordle 695 hints for December 20

The only troubling aspect of today's puzzle is the presence of two words with obscure letters. As long as you can figure them out, the rest of the solving procedure should be a walk in the park. The words themselves are pretty common and you will not struggle to guess them even with three green letter boxes. The letter arrangement is also pretty typical. So, all you need is a good letter elimination strategy and to take a look at the clues below.

Quordle 695 clues for December 20

1. Today's words begin with the letters H, S, W, and E.

2. The words end with the letters H, R, N, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - used to express slightly scornful doubt or dissatisfaction.

4. Word 2 clue - a person or machine that sows seeds

5. Word 3 clue - an open section of a railway train that is used for carrying goods or animals

6. Word 4 clue - an official order or statement issued by somebody in a position of power

Those were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. We are sure you'll crack the puzzle in no time. However, if you're stuck at the last four attempts and can't afford a wrong guess, then scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 695 answer for December 20

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. HUMPH

2. SOWER

3. WAGON

4. EDICT

We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 18:56 IST
