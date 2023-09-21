Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. Result 2023 to be declared online: know where and how to download

The Department of Elementary Education will soon be announcing the results of the Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd). The exam results will be declared on the official website of panjiyakpredeled.in. The BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. exam was conducted on August 28, 2023, in a single shift which started at 2 pm. The exam was based on multiple-choice questions in which the paper had 200 questions with a total mark of 600. According to reports, 6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. This exam is crucial for further seat allotment and admission process.

The Rajasthan BSTC Result date and time are not officially confirmed yet but it is expected to be announced anytime soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for result declaration. While checking the results, keep your admit card close as you will have to enter your details like roll number, application number, date of birth, etc. Candidates are advised to keep patience while they try to login as the site might crash due to heavy traffic. Keep trying within a few intervals for easy downloading of the result.

How to check Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. Result 2023 online

Through your web browser, open the official website of panjiyakpredeled.in

There you will find a new link saying Pre-DElEd exam result.

A new window will appear in which you will be asked to fill in your details based on your admit card such as registration number, application number, date of birth, etc.

After filling in all the credentials correctly, click on submit.

Your scorecard or result will be displayed on your screen.

Make sure to assess your marks and ranks correctly and download the result.

For future reference, take out a hard copy which can be used for further processes.

After the results, candidates can then apply for their desired college based on their marks. Additionally, candidates will also have to go through the counselling process to secure their seat and admission.