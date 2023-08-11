Unlock this hidden life-saving emergency feature on your iPhone now

Did you know your iPhone has a crucial feature that could be a lifeline in times of trouble? It's not just the Apple Watch that has this capability – your iPhone can be a crucial link to emergency services and contacts, all without needing to unlock the phone.

This remarkable feature goes beyond a mere call to emergency services; it also shares your location information with them, ensuring swift and precise assistance. Moreover, the phone sends an automated text message to your designated emergency contacts once the call ends. They'll receive updates if your location changes, giving everyone peace of mind.

How to Add Emergency Contacts on Your iPhone

Setting up "Emergency Contacts" is simple:

1. Open the Health app.

2. Tap your profile picture on the top right corner.

3. Find and select "Medical ID" and hit the 'Edit' button.

4. Here, input all the essential information.

5. Now, you can add your Emergency contacts. Tap the option and select from your contacts list. Define their relationship with you.

6. Tap 'Done' on the top right corner to complete the process.

Alternatively, you can add an Emergency Contact from your Contacts app. Tap the person's name, then the 'Add to Emergency Contacts' button, which will open your Medical ID in the Health app.

Amazingly, via this outstanding feature, you can call emergency contacts without unlocking your iPhone!

If you need to call your Emergency Contacts or someone else's, follow these steps:

1. Press and hold the side button and the volume down button together.

2. When the "Slide to Power" option appears, release the buttons and swipe "Medical ID" from left to right.

3. Medical ID will appear, along with the option to call "Emergency Contacts."

Note: If you're trying to reach emergency services directly, press and hold the side button and the volume down button. Swipe right on the "Emergency SOS" option. If you keep holding both buttons, a countdown will initiate, followed by an alert sound, and the phone will automatically call emergency services.