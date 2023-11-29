Icon
Unlock your musical ear: How to access and share your Apple Music replay

Discover the steps to unveil your personalized Apple Music Replay, showcasing your top songs, artists, and albums of the year. Dive into insights, playlists, and visual recaps celebrating your unique musical journey.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 23:01 IST
Apple Music Replay offers a captivating glance into your year in music, compiling your top songs, artists, albums, playlists, genres, and stations based on your Apple Music usage. This feature creates a personalized playlist of your most-listened tracks, allowing you to relive your favorite musical moments and to get the nostalgia going.

To access Apple Music Replay and unveil your listening stats:

1. Visit replay.music.apple.com and log in using the Apple ID linked to your Apple Music subscription.

2. Select "Get Started" to explore insights about your listening habits throughout the year. You'll gain access to details on the songs, artists, albums, play counts, and the time dedicated to each.

3. At the year's end, Apple Music Replay will present a comprehensive breakdown of your top songs, artists, albums, genres, playlists, and stations. This summary includes play counts and the time spent on each, offering a comprehensive overview of your musical journey.

4. Enjoy your year-end highlight reel, an audio and visual recap showcasing the music that defined your year. Using the Share button, you can celebrate and share this recap with friends via social media platforms.

To find and share your Replay playlist:

1. Launch the Apple Music app on your device.

2. Navigate to Listen Now and scroll down to "Replay: Your Top Songs by Year."

3. Here, you'll access:

- This year's Replay playlist updates your top songs weekly.

- Playlists from previous years.

4. Add your Replay playlist to your library by opening the playlist and tapping "Add" or the +Add button.

5. Share your Replay playlist on social media platforms like Instagram or Facebook, showcasing your musical preferences and favorites.

If you encounter issues accessing Replay:

- Ensure you've played enough music to generate your Replay. A progress bar on the Replay site indicates the required amount.

- Verify that "Use Listening History" is enabled across your devices:

- iPhone or iPad: Settings > Music > Turn on "Use Listening History."

- Mac: Apple Music app > Music > Settings > General > Select "Use Listening History."

- Android: Apple Music app > More > Settings > Turn on “Use Listening History.”

Apple Music prioritizes user privacy, allowing you to control and manage the sharing of your information. The platform is designed to safeguard your data while offering personalized experiences. And with a little intervention on your part, you can really make it all quite a lively and enthralling experience.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 23:01 IST
