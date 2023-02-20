Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick

Do you usually miss checking notifications on your smartphone? Notifications are intended to grab your attention, typically by making a sound to let you know when you've received a text or missed a call. Well, this doesn't work in all cases! In such situations, Flash Light Notifications come into play. Yes, the LED flash next to the camera lens on the back of your iPhone or Android phone can blink when your device is locked and you receive a notification. This can be useful for anyone who might miss audible alerts.

The LED flash notification feature can be helpful for individuals who have difficulty in hearing, as well as for those who work in noisy environments where they may not be able to hear their phone ringing. It can also be useful in situations where it is important to not disturb others, such as during a meeting or in a quiet library. So, if you are looking forward to using this cool trick to get an alert for new notifications, just try it now. Know how to enable flashlight Notifications on Android Smartphones and iPhones.

How to turn on flashlight Notifications on Android Smartphones

Open the Settings app on your smartphone.

Now scroll down to Accessibility settings.

You will need to select "Advanced settings" under Accessibility.

Here, scroll down to select "Flash notification."

Simply switch on the "Camera flash notification" toggle to enable the rear LED flash for notifications.

Optionally, turn on "Screen flash notification" under the same menu to enable screen flashes for incoming notifications