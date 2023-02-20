    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick

    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick

    Yes, you can use your camera flash as a notification alert instead of using a regular notification sound alert. Here’s how to enable it on iPhones and Android devices.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 20 2023, 17:07 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    Camera flash notification alert
    View all Images
    If you don't like hearing a ring for notification, then try this cool trick to create a flashing light alert. (Pexels)

    Do you usually miss checking notifications on your smartphone? Notifications are intended to grab your attention, typically by making a sound to let you know when you've received a text or missed a call. Well, this doesn't work in all cases! In such situations, Flash Light Notifications come into play. Yes, the LED flash next to the camera lens on the back of your iPhone or Android phone can blink when your device is locked and you receive a notification. This can be useful for anyone who might miss audible alerts.

    The LED flash notification feature can be helpful for individuals who have difficulty in hearing, as well as for those who work in noisy environments where they may not be able to hear their phone ringing. It can also be useful in situations where it is important to not disturb others, such as during a meeting or in a quiet library. So, if you are looking forward to using this cool trick to get an alert for new notifications, just try it now. Know how to enable flashlight Notifications on Android Smartphones and iPhones.

    How to turn on flashlight Notifications on Android Smartphones

    • Open the Settings app on your smartphone.
    • Now scroll down to Accessibility settings.
    • You will need to select "Advanced settings" under Accessibility.
    • Here, scroll down to select "Flash notification."
    • Simply switch on the "Camera flash notification" toggle to enable the rear LED flash for notifications.
    • Optionally, turn on "Screen flash notification" under the same menu to enable screen flashes for incoming notifications

    How to turn on flashlight Notifications on iPhones

    Step 1:

    Move to Settings on your iPhone and scroll down to select the Accessibility option.
    Step 2:

    Here find the ‘Audio/Visual’ option. 
    Step 3:

    Under this, scroll down and Turn on LED Flash for Alerts via the toggle bar.
    Step 4:

    However, you must note that LED Flash for Alerts works only when your device is locked.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Feb, 17:07 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba