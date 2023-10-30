Icon
Home How To Watch the Apple Scary Fast event live online! Know when and where

Watch the Apple Scary Fast event live online! Know when and where

The Apple Scary Fast event is just a few hours away! Know how to watch the event online.

| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 11:56 IST
Apple's 'Scary Fast' October 30 Event: What to expect
Apple Scary Fast event
1/7 Apple Inc. is set to kick off its final product unveiling of the year, and it's taking place on Halloween eve, October 30, at 5 p.m. California time (5:30 a.m IST). This event, known as "Scary Fast," is a deviation from the usual in-person gatherings at Cupertino. Instead, it will be an online-only affair, raising anticipation for what Apple has in store. (@Apple)
Apple Scary Fast event
2/7 What to Expect at the Event: Apple has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the event, but reports from Bloomberg suggest we can anticipate fresh MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops. While the design might not see radical changes, the highlight is the introduction of Apple's first M3 3-nanometer processors, a significant upgrade from the previous M2 chips. (Unsplash)
Apple Scary Fast event
3/7 The introduction of these new models comes at a crucial juncture for Apple. With the personal computing market rebounding after the pandemic, Apple faces competition from companies like Nvidia and Qualcomm, who are venturing into the PC market. Apple hopes these new products will drive a resurgence in sales, as it has experienced a few quarters of declining revenue. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/7 Although the Mac is no longer at the core of Apple's business, it remains a key revenue generator, contributing about 10 percent of annual sales. Wall Street estimates predict Mac sales to reach just under $8.1 billion in the holiday quarter, an improvement from the previous year, but not as robust as the pre-pandemic period. (AFP)
Apple Scary Fast event
5/7 MacBook Pro Upgrades: The MacBook Pro lineup will see updates with high-end models codenamed J514 and J516. These machines will retain a similar look to their predecessors but are expected to feature faster M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. These processors come in various configurations with more CPU and graphics cores, promising improved performance and gaming capabilities. (Unsplash)
Apple Scary Fast event
6/7 The Revamped iMac: The iMac lineup is also getting a refresh for the first time in over 900 days. Similar to the MacBook Pros, the design will remain largely unchanged, but internal enhancements and a redesigned stand are expected. These new iMacs, codenamed J433 and J434, will feature the M3 chip and offer different graphics configurations. (Apple)
Apple Scary Fast event
7/7 While the event will showcase MacBook Pros and iMacs, a low-end MacBook Pro with the M3 chip won't be unveiled yet. Also, new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M3 chips, codenamed J613 and J615, are in development and scheduled for release in the first half of 2024. As for updated iPads, Apple plans to debut them in the spring. Meanwhile, AirPods will receive updates in the coming years, with new models and headphones on the horizon. (AFP)
Apple Scary Fast event
Check when where and how to watch the Apple Scary Fast event online and what's coming your way. (Apple)

Apple is expected to launch its new generation of Mac products during the “Scary Fast” event. As per reports, it is an online streaming event which is scheduled for October 30, however, in various places it will take place early in the morning of October 31, 2023, including India. So, what will Apple have in store? Are there any surprises? To confirm what Apple is planning, we will have to wait till the event and find out what products are launching. If you also want to catch the event live then know when and where to watch the Scary Fast event.

How to watch the Scary Fast event

The Scary Fast event is scheduled for Monday, October 30, 2023, at 5:00 PM in Pacific Time, however in India, you can watch the event live on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 5:30 AM.

  • You can watch the Scary Fast event live on the Apple Event website at www.apple.com/apple-events/. You can access the event link through any device or browser such as Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and others.
  • Apple will also be streaming the launch event live on its YouTube channel which you can also access from any device including smartphones.
  • People owning the Apple TV app can visit the dedicated live stream section and watch the event. Also, smart devices with Apple TV app can watch the event.

What to expect in the Scary Fast event

The Apple October event will be focused on Macs in which the new MacBook Pro and iMac desktop are expected to be launched. Furthermore, the company can also reveal its first M3 3-nanometer processors. The new generation may also get massive upgrades however, the design might remain similar to the predecessor. The MacBook Pro is expected to come in two screen size variants of 14-inch and 16-inch with upgraded chipsets. Apple can also surprise us with new announcements or products which are in the line to be launched soon.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 11:56 IST
