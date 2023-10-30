Watch the Apple Scary Fast event live online! Know when and where

Apple is expected to launch its new generation of Mac products during the “Scary Fast” event. As per reports, it is an online streaming event which is scheduled for October 30, however, in various places it will take place early in the morning of October 31, 2023, including India. So, what will Apple have in store? Are there any surprises? To confirm what Apple is planning, we will have to wait till the event and find out what products are launching. If you also want to catch the event live then know when and where to watch the Scary Fast event.

How to watch the Scary Fast event

The Scary Fast event is scheduled for Monday, October 30, 2023, at 5:00 PM in Pacific Time, however in India, you can watch the event live on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 5:30 AM.

You can watch the Scary Fast event live on the Apple Event website at www.apple.com/apple-events/. You can access the event link through any device or browser such as Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and others.

Apple will also be streaming the launch event live on its YouTube channel which you can also access from any device including smartphones.

People owning the Apple TV app can visit the dedicated live stream section and watch the event. Also, smart devices with Apple TV app can watch the event.

What to expect in the Scary Fast event

The Apple October event will be focused on Macs in which the new MacBook Pro and iMac desktop are expected to be launched. Furthermore, the company can also reveal its first M3 3-nanometer processors. The new generation may also get massive upgrades however, the design might remain similar to the predecessor. The MacBook Pro is expected to come in two screen size variants of 14-inch and 16-inch with upgraded chipsets. Apple can also surprise us with new announcements or products which are in the line to be launched soon.