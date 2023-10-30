What is Apple’s Scary Fast event? From meaning to expected launches, know it all here

Apple Scary Fast event: Apple has already held two big events this year. In June, the Cupertino-based tech giant showcased its latest software developments, alongside the 15-inch MacBook Air and Vision Pro at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. We also saw the new iPhone 15 series being unveiled, as well as the new Apple Watches at the Wonderlust event on September 12. While these were the only expected events of the year, Apple has surprised us all by announcing its Scary Fast event that is set to take place on October 30. But what can we expect from Apple during its third big event of the year?

Apple Scary Fast event: What does it mean?

After the ‘Wonderlust' event in September, the ‘Scary Fast' event is the last big Apple event of the year. The name is perhaps a reference to the new and powerful M3 chips that are expected to debut at the event. They are touted to deliver a 'scary fast' performance! Also, as Halloween is looming, it is observed on October 31, Apple may very well be alluding to this festival too as its event is to be held just a day before.

Apple Scary Fast event: When does it take place?

Apple has announced that the Scary Fast event takes place on October 30 at 5:00 PM PT/5:30 AM IST, just a day before Halloween. In previous years, Apple has preferred to launch its Macs simply via a press release instead of a full-fledged event. However, that isn't the case this year, as the event is being held in virtual-only mode and will be live-streamed on Apple's website as well as its YouTube channel.

Apple Scary Fast event: What to expect

Apple is expected to debut its new M3 chip at the Scary Fast event. It is rumoured to be based on the 3-nanometer fabrication process and could be introduced in 3 variants - M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. Macs are expected to be at the center of attention as well, with 3 new products expected. Apple could unveil the new 24-inch iMac, as well as new MacBook Pros, all powered by the new Apple M3 chip.

Other Apple accessories are also expected to get an upgrade to USB Type-C, after Apple finally replaced its proprietary lightning port on iPhones.