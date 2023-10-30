Icon
Home Tech News What is Apple’s Scary Fast event? From meaning to expected launches, know it all here

What is Apple’s Scary Fast event? From meaning to expected launches, know it all here

Apple has surprised us all by announcing its Scary Fast event that is set to take place on October 30. But what does ‘Scary Fast’ mean and what can we expect from Apple during its third big event of the year?

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 11:16 IST
Icon
Apple's 'Scary Fast' October 30 Event: What to expect
Apple Scary Fast event
1/7 Apple Inc. is set to kick off its final product unveiling of the year, and it's taking place on Halloween eve, October 30, at 5 p.m. California time (5:30 a.m IST). This event, known as "Scary Fast," is a deviation from the usual in-person gatherings at Cupertino. Instead, it will be an online-only affair, raising anticipation for what Apple has in store. (@Apple)
Apple Scary Fast event
2/7 What to Expect at the Event: Apple has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the event, but reports from Bloomberg suggest we can anticipate fresh MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops. While the design might not see radical changes, the highlight is the introduction of Apple's first M3 3-nanometer processors, a significant upgrade from the previous M2 chips. (Unsplash)
Apple Scary Fast event
3/7 The introduction of these new models comes at a crucial juncture for Apple. With the personal computing market rebounding after the pandemic, Apple faces competition from companies like Nvidia and Qualcomm, who are venturing into the PC market. Apple hopes these new products will drive a resurgence in sales, as it has experienced a few quarters of declining revenue. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/7 Although the Mac is no longer at the core of Apple's business, it remains a key revenue generator, contributing about 10 percent of annual sales. Wall Street estimates predict Mac sales to reach just under $8.1 billion in the holiday quarter, an improvement from the previous year, but not as robust as the pre-pandemic period. (AFP)
Apple Scary Fast event
5/7 MacBook Pro Upgrades: The MacBook Pro lineup will see updates with high-end models codenamed J514 and J516. These machines will retain a similar look to their predecessors but are expected to feature faster M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. These processors come in various configurations with more CPU and graphics cores, promising improved performance and gaming capabilities. (Unsplash)
Apple Scary Fast event
6/7 The Revamped iMac: The iMac lineup is also getting a refresh for the first time in over 900 days. Similar to the MacBook Pros, the design will remain largely unchanged, but internal enhancements and a redesigned stand are expected. These new iMacs, codenamed J433 and J434, will feature the M3 chip and offer different graphics configurations. (Apple)
Apple Scary Fast event
7/7 While the event will showcase MacBook Pros and iMacs, a low-end MacBook Pro with the M3 chip won't be unveiled yet. Also, new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M3 chips, codenamed J613 and J615, are in development and scheduled for release in the first half of 2024. As for updated iPads, Apple plans to debut them in the spring. Meanwhile, AirPods will receive updates in the coming years, with new models and headphones on the horizon. (AFP)
Apple Scary Fast event
icon View all Images
Apple Scary Fast event is set to take place soon. Know details. (Apple)

Apple Scary Fast event: Apple has already held two big events this year. In June, the Cupertino-based tech giant showcased its latest software developments, alongside the 15-inch MacBook Air and Vision Pro at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. We also saw the new iPhone 15 series being unveiled, as well as the new Apple Watches at the Wonderlust event on September 12. While these were the only expected events of the year, Apple has surprised us all by announcing its Scary Fast event that is set to take place on October 30. But what can we expect from Apple during its third big event of the year?

Apple Scary Fast event: What does it mean?

After the ‘Wonderlust' event in September, the ‘Scary Fast' event is the last big Apple event of the year. The name is perhaps a reference to the new and powerful M3 chips that are expected to debut at the event. They are touted to deliver a 'scary fast' performance! Also, as Halloween is looming, it is observed on October 31, Apple may very well be alluding to this festival too as its event is to be held just a day before.

Apple Scary Fast event: When does it take place?

Apple has announced that the Scary Fast event takes place on October 30 at 5:00 PM PT/5:30 AM IST, just a day before Halloween. In previous years, Apple has preferred to launch its Macs simply via a press release instead of a full-fledged event. However, that isn't the case this year, as the event is being held in virtual-only mode and will be live-streamed on Apple's website as well as its YouTube channel.

Apple Scary Fast event: What to expect

Apple is expected to debut its new M3 chip at the Scary Fast event. It is rumoured to be based on the 3-nanometer fabrication process and could be introduced in 3 variants - M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. Macs are expected to be at the center of attention as well, with 3 new products expected. Apple could unveil the new 24-inch iMac, as well as new MacBook Pros, all powered by the new Apple M3 chip.

Other Apple accessories are also expected to get an upgrade to USB Type-C, after Apple finally replaced its proprietary lightning port on iPhones.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 11:09 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon