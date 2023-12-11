Icon
WhatsApp reply bar for status updates unveiled; know how you will benefit

WhatsApp reply bar for status updates launched. Plus, a potential upgrade allowing users to share HD-quality images and videos in their statuses.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 11 2023, 19:31 IST
WhatsApp latest update introduces a reply bar for status updates to enhance user engagement. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp latest update introduces a reply bar for status updates to enhance user engagement. (Pixabay)

WhatsApp continues its commitment to elevating user experience through a series of updates, and the latest addition is set to revolutionize the way users interact with status updates. The messaging giant has introduced a new reply bar feature for status updates, aiming to foster increased engagement among its vast user base. In its ongoing pursuit of innovation, WhatsApp has recently implemented several intuitive features, such as the ability to share high-quality photos and videos within status updates. This latest move to roll out WhatsApp reply bar for status updates underscores the company's dedication to enhancing the overall user journey.

WhatsApp Reply Bar Available for Select Beta Testers

The focal point of this update is the introduction of a Reply bar for status updates, a strategic move by WhatsApp to facilitate seamless user interaction. According to reports from WABetaInfo, this feature is currently available to select iOS and Android beta testers, indicating that it's in the testing phase.

Beta testers fortunate enough to access this new feature will notice a persistent reply bar when viewing status updates, reminiscent of the setup in Instagram. This alteration ensures the reply bar is consistently visible, eliminating the need for users to swipe up to access it. The primary goal is to simplify the process of engaging with status updates, providing users with a more user-friendly interface. Also read: Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how

Furthermore, whispers of a potential upgrade to HD-quality images and videos for WhatsApp statuses have surfaced. According to recent reports, WhatsApp is actively working on enabling users to share high-definition content within their status updates. The Status section now boasts a dedicated HD icon, allowing users to select and share photos and videos in optimal resolution with a simple click.

This added HD support empowers users, giving them the choice to showcase their status updates in high-definition quality. WhatsApp's commitment to enhancing user choice and engagement remains evident as it continues to roll out features designed to elevate the messaging experience. Keep an eye out for these updates as WhatsApp evolves to meet the dynamic needs of its global user base.

How to Access the New Reply Bar

If you want to try the cool new reply feature on WhatsApp, here's what you need to do. Get the latest WhatsApp beta version on your iPhone or Android phone. More people will get access to this feature soon, so you can enjoy the better interface with a larger audience. Also, WhatsApp is adding a new feature for audio messages that disappear after you listen to them, just like with pictures and videos.

How to Use Status Update on Android

Want to share updates on WhatsApp that disappear after 24 hours? That's called Status. You can share text, photos, videos, and GIFs. You and your friends both need to have each other saved as contacts to share status updates. Check the Updates tab (it used to be called Status) to see your friends' updates and WhatsApp Channels.

If you follow channels, the status updates will show up at the top of the Status section. Swipe through to see recent updates. If you see a green ring around someone's profile picture, it means they've shared a status you haven't seen. You can also check muted updates by swiping all the way to the right or tapping More options > Muted updates.

To view or reply to a status, tap the contact and, if you haven't seen their status yet, you'll see a green ring around their picture. Respond by tapping Reply.

