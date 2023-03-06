Wordle 625 answer for March 6: Confused? Make it easier with these hints, clues

Wordle 625 answer for March 6: Can a Wordle solution be based on a name? It can also refer to a specific digit on your hand, but the spelling is different-it tends towards the informal. And here we have given you the first clue or hint for today's Wordle answer. As always, we are here to ensure that you maintain your winning streak of the game. We have put together Wordle hints and clues to help you easily guess today's word. And if you lose, you can check out the Wordle solution at the very end.

Notably, the game requires you to guess a 5-letter word within six attempts. Therefore to make it easy for you to guess the word, you can start by guessing any word and the game gives you clues in the form of highlighted individual letters. The gray highlight indicates that the alphabet is not part of the word. A yellow highlight shows that while the letter is part of the word, it is placed in the wrong position. And finally, a green highlight denotes that the alphabet is both in the word and in the right position. The aim is to guess the word in as few tries as possible.

Wordle 625 hints for March 6

Today's word, as we previously stated, is based on a name, which is quite common in certain parts of the globe. In other parts, it refers to a part of the anatomy. Check out the Wordle hints below for further assistance.

Wordle 625 clues for March 6

Today's word starts with P.

The word has only one vowel.

None of the letters repeat.

The word ends with Y.

Biggest hint: It's a name!

Hopefully, these clues were enough for you to understand the secret word of the day. No go on, and give the game your best effort. But if unfortunately, you cannot figure out the word, scroll down and check the solution.

Wordle 625 answer for March 6

If you are not looking for the Wordle 625 answer, you are advised to stop reading here. But if you are ready to check it, then find it below.

The Wordle word of the day is PINKY. It is a noun and also refers to the little finger.