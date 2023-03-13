Wordle 632 answer for March 13: Don't blame it on Monday blues? Check Wordle hints, clues here

Wordle 632 answer for March 13: Today's Wordle word will not terrify you as it can be cracked easily. However, if you lose, you should not blame anyone, not even on your Monday blues! All you need to solve the puzzle is concentration and you will be able to solve today's five letter word yourself. But, you also need to be cautious as you have only limited attempts to crack the word of the day. Hence, even a small mistake can cost you the game. Therefore, if you are stuck or need assistance, just check these Wordle hints and clues to get to the answer quickly.

Wordle 632 hints for March 13

The word is known one and is also commonly used. It does not contain any repeated letters either. But, yes the letters are a bit tricky to guess. Once you get them, the answer can be easily guessed. Check the clues below to know more.

Wordle 632 clues for March 13

Today's word starts with the letter B.

The word contains two vowels in it.

The word ends with a vowel- E.

No letters repeat.

When you think someone else is responsible for something....!

And here you get the clues for today's five letter words. You have been given two of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 632 answer for March 13

Wait and think! Do you really want to know the answer? Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle. This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's Wordle word of the day is BLAME. It is a verb and refers to, 'to say or think that someone or something did something wrong or is responsible for something bad happening,” according to Cambridge dictionary.

All the best for today's game and see you tomorrow with the clues of the next Wordle challenge.