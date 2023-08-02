Wordle 774 answer for August 2: Unconventional word! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 774 answer for August 2: Solving today's puzzle will require some advanced skills as the word today can be a bit tricky. After almost a week of easy puzzles, Wordle brings back the difficulty with its classic trick words. The word is not extremely obscure but it has enough challenging elements to keep a novice player guessing. And if you find yourself stuck in a similar situation, then you do not have anything to worry about. As always, we have brought forth our Wordle hints and clues to guide you towards the right answer and ensure you do not struggle along the way. And if that proves to be insufficient, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 774 hints for August 2

Today's word lacks any repeated letters. But don't be happy so soon. It comes with a unique challenge of obscure letters. The word contains two letters which are very rarely used in words, and as a result, they are not a part of most letter elimination strategies. But finding these letters will be key to your puzzle-solving. If you're stuck, check the clues below.

Wordle 774 clues for August 2

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. One of the vowels is E.

5. The repeated letter is also E.

Those were your clues and we tried really hard to reveal it to you in the final clue. Just think about it for a moment and we believe you will know what the word is. And if you're still struggling, simply scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 774 answer for August 2

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BEGET. It means “to cause it to happen or be created”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.