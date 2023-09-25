Wordle 828 answer for September 25: Monday blues? Beat the puzzle with these hints, clues

Wordle 828 answer for September 25: Wordle players need to be assertive while figuring out the puzzle as only a handful of tries are given to solve it. Unlike crossword puzzles, there are no hints either, making Wordle even more challenging. While today's Wordle answer is pretty easy, risking your daily streak with random guesses is not worth the risk. Even a small mistake can cost you the game. So, if you're in a fix, just check these Wordle hints and clues to get a massive advantage in today's game. And if you're in the last attempt and need the word, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 828 hints for September 25

Today's word does not contain any repeated letters, which makes guessing the answer a bit more tricky. However, there is one uncommon letter in the word, finding which is paramount to your victory. But if you can find it, solving the puzzle will be easy. The word today is very common and we are sure that even with just three to four letters, you will be able to solve the puzzle.

Wordle 828 clues for September 25

1. Today's word starts with the letter R.

2. The word contains just one vowel.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST HINT: It is a synonym of stony.

Those are your clues. You have been given two out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 828 answer for September 25

Wait! Today's game is easy, you can crack it on your own. Only read further if you are looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

Today's 5-letter Wordle word is ROCKY. It is an adjective and refers to “made of rock and therefore usually rough and difficult to travel along” according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

Congratulations on maintaining your Wordle streak! All the best for the upcoming Wordle challenge. Also, you can come back here for more clues and hints.

