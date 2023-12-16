Icon
Wordle 910 answer for December 16: Avoid mistakes! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 910 answer for December 16: Avoid mistakes! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 910 answer for December 16: It's a simple word today. But if you do not have a strategy prepared, check these Wordle hints, clues and solution now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 16 2023, 18:36 IST
Wordle 910 answer for December 16: The fastest way to solve the puzzle goes through these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Priya/HT Tech)
Wordle 910 answer for December 16: The fastest way to solve the puzzle goes through these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Priya/HT Tech)

Wordle 910 answer for December 16: After multiple tricky puzzles, today Wordle decided to take it a little easier. You will not feel the need to scratch your head solving the puzzle today and veterans of the game might even be able to solve it simply using their strategy. A puzzle like this on a Saturday can be relaxing. But it is also important to remember that it only takes one moment of carelessness to lose the game entirely. If you do not want to end up losing your streak, you should check these Wordle hints and clues. They provide you with a robust strategy and word-specific clues to make it easy for you to solve the puzzle. And if you need more assistance, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 910 hints for December 16

Today's puzzle does not contain any repeated letters. That alone reduces the difficulty to quite an extent. The word also does not have any strange letter arrangement. But what it does have is the inclusion of a couple of uncommon letters that are not normally seen in other words. Be cautious of them and use a starting word with uncommon letters to get a boost from the first attempt itself.

Wordle 910 clues for December 16

1. Today's word begins with the letter G.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel in the word is O.

5. The word describes a miniature version of planet Earth.

At this point, we have served the word to you on a platter. Just think about it for a moment and apply these clues. You should be very close to the answer. And if you do feel stuck, simply, scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 910 answer for December 16

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is GLOBE. It means “a map of the world made in the shape of a ball and attached to a support”. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 18:35 IST
