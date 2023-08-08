Hp 14 Dq2010nr Price in India(08 August, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 14 Laptop
HP 14 Laptop, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD Storage, 14-inch HD Display, Windows 10 in S Mode, Long Battery Life, Fast-Charge Technology, Thin & Light Design (14-dq2010nr, 2021)
₹60,579
₹75,723
Buy Now
Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.125. HT Tech has 1,888 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.
Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.125. HT Tech has 1,888 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.