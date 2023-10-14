Hp Omen 15 Ce089tx (2xh89pa) Laptop (core I7 7th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 101,490 in India with Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen) Processor , 11.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop now with free delivery.