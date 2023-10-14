 Hp Omen 15 Ce089tx (2xh89pa) Laptop (core I7 7th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop

HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop

HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 101,490 in India with Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen) Processor , 11.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
HPOmen15-ce089TX(2XH89PA)Laptop(CoreI77thGen/8GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/2GB)_BatteryLife_11.5Hrs
HPOmen15-ce089TX(2XH89PA)Laptop(CoreI77thGen/8GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/2GB)_Capacity_8GB
HPOmen15-ce089TX(2XH89PA)Laptop(CoreI77thGen/8GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/2GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P124089/heroimage/-124089-large-1.jpg_HPOmen15-ce089TX(2XH89PA)Laptop(CoreI77thGen/8GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/2GB)_3
1/4 HPOmen15-ce089TX(2XH89PA)Laptop(CoreI77thGen/8GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/2GB)_BatteryLife_11.5Hrs
2/4 HPOmen15-ce089TX(2XH89PA)Laptop(CoreI77thGen/8GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/2GB)_Capacity_8GB"
3/4 HPOmen15-ce089TX(2XH89PA)Laptop(CoreI77thGen/8GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/2GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)"
View all Images 4/4 HPOmen15-ce089TX(2XH89PA)Laptop(CoreI77thGen/8GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/2GB)_3"
Key Specs
₹101,490
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen)
128 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.6 Kg weight
11.5 Hrs
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop in India is Rs. 101,490.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop in India is Rs. 101,490.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

HP Omen 15-ce089TX (2XH89PA) Laptop (Core I7 7th Gen/8 GB/1 TB 128 GB SSD/Windows 10/2 GB)

(128 GB SSD1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Hp Omen 15 Ce089tx 2xh89pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 11.5 Hrs
  • 70 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD LED Backlit Widescreen Anti-glare IPS Display with G-Sync Support
  • LED
  • No
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • HP
  • 24.8 Millimeter thickness
  • 2.6 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Black
  • 15-ce089TX (2XH89PA)
  • 388.6 x 275.6 x 24.8 mm
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 16 GB
  • 1 x 8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Dual Array Digital Microphones
  • No
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Bang and Olufsen Play
  • HP Audio Boost 2.0 with Discrete Amplifier
  • Yes
Networking
  • Multi Format SD Media Card Reader
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.1
  • 5
  • Yes
Others
  • No
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 2.8 Ghz
  • 2 GB
  • Intel HM175 Express
  • NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti
  • Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dragon Red Island Style Keyboard with Numeric Keypad (Support 26-key nKRO Anti-ghosting Keys)
Ports
  • 3
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 7200 RPM
  • 128 GB
  • SATA
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Hp
Icon
HP 15s ey2001AU
(16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
Add to compare
₹ 54,999
Check Details
HP 15s ey1509AU
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
Add to compare
₹ 27,990
Check Details
HP 15 fd0011TU
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
Add to compare
₹ 61,990
Check Details
HP 15s fq2738TU Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 40,888
Check Details
View All HP Laptops Icon
HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop Competitors
Icon
HP ProBook 645 G4 4LB42UT
(256 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 103,010
Check Details
Asus ROG Strix G731GT AU059T Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 98,100
Check Details
Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 GU502LV AZ002T Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 111,400
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Laptop
(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 89,412
Check Details
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QC HZ094TS Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 125,990
Check Details
HP Victus 16 e0360AX 494P5PA
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,16.1 Inches (40.89 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 110,000
Check Details
Acer Swift X SFX14 41G NX AU6SI 002
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR4X RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 99,899
Check Details
Dell G15 5520 D560734WIN9B
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR5 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 98,500
Check Details
HP Pavilion 15 r062TU J8B76PA
(500 GB HDD,4 GB DDR3 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 99,900
Check Details
HP Envy X360 15 ew0047TU 7F693PA Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 113,128
Check Details

Latest Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.Icon
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60Icon
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.Icon
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

HP Omen 15 ce089TX 2XH89PA Laptop News

All you need to know about the Amazon sale offer on HP Victus Gaming Laptop.
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get HP Victus Gaming Laptop with a deep discount
08 Aug 2023
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
27 Jul 2023
View All Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Lenovo V15 ITL G2
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
₹33,990
Check Details
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Hp Omen 15 Ce089tx 2xh89pa Laptop