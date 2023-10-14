Hp Omen 15 Dh0138tx (7qu43pa) Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Omen 15 dh0138TX 7QU43PA Laptop HP Omen 15 dh0138TX 7QU43PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 160,900 in India with Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 15 dh0138TX 7QU43PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 15 dh0138TX 7QU43PA Laptop now with free delivery.