Hp Pavilion X360 15 Er0010nr (2z0h2ua) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/12 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Pavilion X360 15 er0010nr 2Z0H2UA Laptop HP Pavilion X360 15 er0010nr 2Z0H2UA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 118,533 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 7.15 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion X360 15 er0010nr 2Z0H2UA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion X360 15 er0010nr 2Z0H2UA Laptop now with free delivery.