Hp Probook 450 G5 (2st09ut) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP ProBook 450 G5 2ST09UT Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 154,580 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor , 14.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP ProBook 450 G5 2ST09UT Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP ProBook 450 G5 2ST09UT Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹154,580
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
14.5 Hrs
HP ProBook 450 G5 2ST09UT Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP ProBook 450 G5 2ST09UT Laptop in India is Rs. 154,580.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

HP ProBook 450 G5 (2ST09UT) Laptop (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Hp Probook 450 G5 2st09ut Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 48 W AC Adapter W
  • 3 Cell
  • 14.5 Hrs
Display Details
  • 141 ppi
  • Diagonal FHD IPS Anti-Glare Micro-edge WLED-backlit Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • LED
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • 376 x 264 x 20 mm
  • 2.1 Kg weight
  • HP
  • Silver
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • 450 G5 (2ST09UT)
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 2 x 4 Gigabyte
  • 2 SODIMM
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • HD 720p
  • No
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Yes
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.2
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
  • No
Performance
  • 1.6 Ghz
  • Intel UHD 620
  • Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Clickpad with image sensor, multi-touch gestures enabled, taps enabled as default
  • No
  • Yes
  • HP Premium Keyboard, full-sized island-style, spill resistant and
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
Storage
  • 256 GB
Latest Laptops

