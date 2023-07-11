Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qr Hf286ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Home Laptops in India Asus Laptop Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QR HF286TS Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QR HF286TS Laptop Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QR HF286TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 174,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor and RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹174,990 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX SSD Capacity 1 TB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 2.3 Kg weight

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QR HF286TS Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QR HF286TS Laptop in India is Rs. 174,990. It comes in the following colors: Black. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QR-HF286TS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/8 GB) (1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)

Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qr Hf286ts Laptop Full Specifications Battery Power Supply 240 W AC Adapter W

Battery Cell 4 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Type LED

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Touchscreen No

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Refresh Rate 300 Hz General Information Model G513QR-HF286TS

Weight 2.3 Kg weight

Brand Asus

Operating System Type 64-bit

Colour Black

Thickness 24.7 Millimeter thickness

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Memory Capacity 16 GB

Memory Slots 1

RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 1x16 Gigabyte Multimedia Speakers Built-in Speakers

Webcam Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Array Microphone

Sound Technologies Smart Amp Technology, 2x 4W speaker with Smart Amp Technology

Video Recording 720p HD

In-built Microphone Yes

Secondary cam(Rear-facing) No Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Bluetooth Version 6.0

Bluetooth Yes Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Graphics Memory 8 GB

Graphic Processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Processor AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX

Clock-speed 3.3 Ghz Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Gaming Keyboard

Backlit Keyboard Yes

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes

Ethernet Ports 1

USB 3.0 slots 3 Storage SSD Capacity 1 TB

