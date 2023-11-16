 Hp Spectre Folio 13 Ak0013dx (4tl67ua) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0013dx 4TL67UA Laptop

HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0013dx 4TL67UA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 151,818 in India with Intel Core i7-8500Y (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0013dx 4TL67UA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0013dx 4TL67UA Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹151,818
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-8500Y (8th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.47 Kg weight (Light-weight)
HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0013dx 4TL67UA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0013dx 4TL67UA Laptop in India is Rs. 151,818.  At Amazon, the HP Spectre Folio 13 ...Read More

The starting price for the HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0013dx 4TL67UA Laptop in India is Rs. 151,818.  At Amazon, the HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0013dx 4TL67UA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 121,972.  It comes in the following colors: Cognac Brown.

Hp Spectre Folio 13 Ak0013dx 4tl67ua Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • 166 ppi
  • Yes
  • LED
  • Diagonal FHD IPS micro-edge WLED-backlit Touchscreen Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • Cognac Brown
  • HP
  • 13-ak0013dx (4TL67UA)
  • 320 x 234.5 x 15.4 mm
  • 15.4 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • 64-bit
  • 1.47 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • 2133 Mhz
  • DDR4
  • 1
Multimedia
  • 1080p FHD
  • Internal Microphone
  • Bang & Olufsen
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • HP Audio Boost
  • Dual speakers
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • Yes
  • 4
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • No
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel UHD 615
  • Intel Core i7-8500Y (8th Gen)
  • 1.5 Ghz
Peripherals
  • HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support
  • No
  • Full-size island-style keyboard
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 256 GB
