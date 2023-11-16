Hp Spectre Folio 13 Ak0013dx (4tl67ua) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

The starting price for the HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0013dx 4TL67UA Laptop in India is Rs. 151,818. At Amazon, the HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0013dx 4TL67UA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 121,972. It comes in the following colors: Cognac Brown. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0013dx 4TL67UA Laptop in India is Rs. 151,818. At Amazon, the HP Spectre Folio 13 ak0013dx 4TL67UA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 121,972. It comes in the following colors: Cognac Brown.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.