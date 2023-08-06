Hp Spectre X360 Intel Evo 13 Ef0057tu Laptop Price in India(06 August, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 13 ef0057TU Laptop HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 13 ef0057TU Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 108,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor , 17 Hrs Battery and 16 GB LPDDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 13 ef0057TU Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 13 ef0057TU Laptop now with free delivery.