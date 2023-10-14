Hp Zbook Firefly 15 G8 (3z8h2pa) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP ZBook FireFly 15 G8 3Z8H2PA Laptop HP ZBook FireFly 15 G8 3Z8H2PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 119,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 4 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP ZBook FireFly 15 G8 3Z8H2PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP ZBook FireFly 15 G8 3Z8H2PA Laptop now with free delivery.