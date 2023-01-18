 Htc One Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC One

    HTC One is a Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 31,269 in India with 4 UP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 300 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC One from HT Tech. Buy HTC One now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹31,269
    32 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 300
    4 UP
    2.1 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
    HTC One Price in India

    HTC One price in India starts at Rs.31,269. The lowest price of HTC One is Rs.27,590 on amazon.in.

    Htc One Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2300 mAh
    • 4 UP
    • 2.1 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 480 Hours(3G) / Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 27 Hours(2G)
    • 2300 mAh
    Camera
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Fixed Focus
    • 2688 x 1520 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • 2.1 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes
    • HDR
    • Yes
    Design
    • 137.4 mm
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
    • 9.3 mm
    • 143 grams
    • 68.2 mm
    • Black, Blue, Red, Silver, White
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • S-LCD 3
    • 64.84 %
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 469 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v2,
    General
    • HTC
    • HTC Sense
    • April 19, 2013 (Official)
    • One
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • HTC M7, HTC One Google Play Edition, HTC 801s
    • Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 1.26 W/kg, Body: 0.69 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yesvia microUSB
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 APQ8064T
    • DDR2
    • Quad core, 1.7 GHz, Krait 300
    • 2 GB
    • Adreno 320
    Smart TV Features
    • 4 UP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Htc One FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc One in India?

    Htc One price in India at 45,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (4 UP), Front Camera (2.1 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 APQ8064T; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc One?

    How many colors are available in Htc One?

    How long does the Htc One last?

    What is the Htc One Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc One Waterproof?

    Htc One