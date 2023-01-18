 Infinix Hot S3 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infinix Phones Infinix Hot S3 64GB

    Infinix Hot S3 64GB

    Infinix Hot S3 64GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot S3 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot S3 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32156/heroimage/infinix-hot-s3-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32156/images/Design/infinix-hot-s3-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32156/images/Design/infinix-hot-s3-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32156/images/Design/infinix-hot-s3-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32156/images/Design/infinix-hot-s3-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    20 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Infinix Hot S3 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    • 20 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 24.6 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 24.6 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • CMOS
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 72.8 mm
    • Sandstone Black, Brush Gold, Topaz Blue
    • 150 grams
    • 8.5 mm
    • 153 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 73.96 %
    • 18:9
    • 285 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • February 12, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • Infinix
    • No
    • Hot S3 64GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Infinix Hot S3 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Hot S3 64Gb in India?

    Infinix Hot S3 64Gb price in India at 11,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Hot S3 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Hot S3 64Gb?

    What is the Infinix Hot S3 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Hot S3 64Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infinix Hot S3 64gb