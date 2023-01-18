 Infinix Note 11 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Note 11

    Infinix Note 11

    Infinix Note 11 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 11 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 11 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Reviews Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    64 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    ₹ 13,999 M.R.P. ₹15,990
    Infinix Note 11 Price in India

    Infinix Note 11 price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Infinix Note 11 is Rs.9,990 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Note 11 Expert Review

    • Matte-look Design
    • Long Battery Life
    • Decent Display
    • Camera performance

    Infinix Note 11 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 55 Hours(4G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 55 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 90 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.6
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Yes
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • Glacier Green, Graphite Black
    • 164.4 mm
    • 184.5 grams
    • 76.6 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 750 nits
    • 92 %
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 86.06 %
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 393 ppi
    • AMOLED
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Note 11
    • Android v11
    • December 23, 2021 (Official)
    • XOS
    • Infinix
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 24.0 s
    • MediaTek Helio G88
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Infinix Note 11 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Note 11 in India?

    Infinix Note 11 price in India at 11,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (50 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G88; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Note 11?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Note 11?

    What is the Infinix Note 11 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Note 11 Waterproof?

    Infinix Note 11