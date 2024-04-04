 OnePlus 11 for sale under Rs.50000 from Amazon: Check out discounts, offers, more | Mobile News

OnePlus 11 for sale under Rs.50000 from Amazon: Check out discounts, offers, more

OnePlus 11 is available at a reasonable price! Check discounts and offers available on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 04 2024, 19:22 IST
OnePlus 11 5G
OnePlus 11 5G
Grab the OnePlus 11 at under Rs.50000. (OnePlus)

Looking for a smartphone upgrade? OnePlus 11, the company's flagship device is now available at a huge discount and you can get it under Rs.50000. Smartphones in this segment have been popularized due to their wide range of features and offerings. Such devices also offer premium features which fulfil user needs in several ways. OnePlus 11 is one such device which will not disappoint you in terms of offering high-performance specifications. Now, Amazon is offering huge discounts on the OnePlus 11, check the details.

OnePlus 11 discount

On Amazon, you can get the OnePlus 11 at under Rs.50000. Originally the device is priced at Rs.56999. However, it is available at 4 percent discount which reduces the price to Rs.54999. To get additional discounts, you can avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the OnePlus 11 price.

You get flat Rs.3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit EMI Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.48449. You can also get a Rs.3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards Credit Card transaction minimum purchase value Rs.47199. Additionally, on purchase of Oneplus 11, you can get up to Rs.12850 off while using the exchange offer. This will significantly reduce the OnePlus 11 price.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 11?

OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. The display also supports HDR 10+, sRGB, 10-bit Color Depth, and PWM + DC dimming. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB UFS3.1 storage. For photography, the OnePlus 11 comes with a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890, a 48MP ultrawide camera with Sony IMX581, and a 32MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX709. The device is backed by a 5000 mAh with 100W SUPERVOOC.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 19:22 IST
