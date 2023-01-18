 Infinix Note 12 Turbo Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infinix Mobile Infinix Note 12 Turbo

    Infinix Note 12 Turbo

    Infinix Note 12 Turbo is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 12 Turbo from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 12 Turbo now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37724/heroimage/150939-v1-infinix-note-12-turbo-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37724/images/Design/150939-v1-infinix-note-12-turbo-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37724/images/Design/150939-v1-infinix-note-12-turbo-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37724/images/Design/150939-v1-infinix-note-12-turbo-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37724/images/Design/150939-v1-infinix-note-12-turbo-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 15,955 M.R.P. ₹19,999
    Buy Now

    Infinix Note 12 Turbo Price in India

    Infinix Note 12 Turbo price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Infinix Note 12 Turbo is Rs.15,955 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Note 12 Turbo price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Infinix Note 12 Turbo is Rs.15,955 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Note 12 Turbo Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 55 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 55 Hours(4G)
    • 01h 34m 33s
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 33W
    Camera
    • 8150 x 6120 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • F1.6
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • 184.5 grams
    • 76.8 mm
    • 164.5 mm
    • Sapphire Blue, Force Black, Snowfall
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 92 %
    • 1000 nits
    • 20:9
    • AMOLED
    • 85.79 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 393 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 60 Hz
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Note 12 Turbo
    • May 27, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • XOS
    • Android v12
    • Infinix
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G96
    • 8 GB
    • 19.0 s
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 128 GB
    • eMCP
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infinix Note 12 Turbo