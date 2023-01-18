Infinix Note 12 Turbo Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo Infinix Note 12 Turbo is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 12 Turbo from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 12 Turbo now with free delivery.