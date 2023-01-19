 Infocus Turbo 5 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    InFocus Turbo 5 32GB

    InFocus Turbo 5 32GB is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus Turbo 5 32GB from HT Tech. Buy InFocus Turbo 5 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Infocus Turbo 5 32gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 816 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 816 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • CMOS
    • Exposure compensation
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 163 grams
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 154.5 mm
    • 9 mm
    • Gold, Mocha Gold
    • 76.6 mm
    Display
    • 282 ppi
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 62.84 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Yes
    • InFocus
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • July 4, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • InLife UI
    • Turbo 5 32GB
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Infocus Turbo 5 32gb