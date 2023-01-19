Infocus Turbo 5 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

InFocus Turbo 5 32GB InFocus Turbo 5 32GB is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus Turbo 5 32GB from HT Tech. Buy InFocus Turbo 5 32GB now with free delivery.