 Micromax In 1b Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax IN 1B

    Micromax IN 1B is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Micromax IN 1B Price in India

    Micromax IN 1B price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Micromax IN 1B is Rs.6,499 on amazon.in.

    Micromax In 1b Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • 03h 15m 45s
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Fixed Focus
    • F1.85
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75.8 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 188 grams
    • 164.5 mm
    • Blue, Green, Purple
    Display
    • 82.31 %
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 269 ppi
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 400 nits
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Micromax
    • IN 1B
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • November 26, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.574 W/kg, Body: 0.897 W/kg
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • 29.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR GE8320
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Micromax In 1b FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax In 1B in India?

    Micromax In 1B price in India at 7,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax In 1B?

    How many colors are available in Micromax In 1B?

    What is the Micromax In 1B Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax In 1B Waterproof?

    Micromax In 1b