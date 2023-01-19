 Infocus Vision 3 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    InFocus Vision 3 32GB

    InFocus Vision 3 32GB is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 9,597 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus Vision 3 32GB from HT Tech. Buy InFocus Vision 3 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Infocus Vision 3 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 582 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 582 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 72 mm
    • 9 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Midnight Black
    • 150 grams
    • 152 mm
    Display
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 76.61 %
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 282 ppi
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • March 26, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    • InFocus
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Vision 3 32GB
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Infocus Vision 3 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Infocus Vision 3 32Gb in India?

    Infocus Vision 3 32Gb price in India at 6,550 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infocus Vision 3 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Infocus Vision 3 32Gb?

    How long does the Infocus Vision 3 32Gb last?

    What is the Infocus Vision 3 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Infocus Vision 3 32Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Infocus Vision 3 32gb