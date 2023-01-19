 Tecno Spark Go 2022 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark Go 2022

    Tecno Spark Go 2022 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.8 GHz Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark Go 2022 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark Go 2022 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Quad core, 1.8 GHz
    13 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Tecno Spark Go 2022 Price in India

    Tecno Spark Go 2022 price in India starts at Rs.7,499. The lowest price of Tecno Spark Go 2022 is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark Go 2022 Full Specifications

    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, Ice Silver, Atlantic Blue
    • 8.9 mm
    • 164.5 mm
    • 76 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
    • 199 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 269 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.09 %
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • Android Go
    • December 29, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • No
    • Tecno
    • Spark Go 2022
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.8 GHz
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Tecno Spark Go 2022