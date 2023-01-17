 Infocus Vision 3 Pro Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infocus Phones InFocus Vision 3 Pro

    InFocus Vision 3 Pro

    InFocus Vision 3 Pro is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus Vision 3 Pro from HT Tech. Buy InFocus Vision 3 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32417/heroimage/126686-v4-infocus-vision-3-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32417/images/Design/126686-v4-infocus-vision-3-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32417/images/Design/126686-v4-infocus-vision-3-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32417/images/Design/126686-v4-infocus-vision-3-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32417/images/Design/126686-v4-infocus-vision-3-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 8 MP
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    13 MP + 8 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Infocus Vision 3 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 153 mm
    • 177 grams
    • Gold, Midnight Black
    • 9 mm
    • 72 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 282 ppi
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 18:9
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 76.11 %
    General
    • Vision 3 Pro
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • InFocus
    • Yes
    • April 19, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6750
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Infocus Vision 3 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Infocus Vision 3 Pro in India?

    Infocus Vision 3 Pro price in India at 7,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infocus Vision 3 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Infocus Vision 3 Pro?

    What is the Infocus Vision 3 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Infocus Vision 3 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infocus Vision 3 Pro