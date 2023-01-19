 Intex Aqua 3g Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua 3G Pro

    Intex Aqua 3G Pro is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 3,499 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua 3G Pro from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua 3G Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua 3g Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 3.5 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 3.5 Hours(3G)
    • 1400 mAh
    • Up to 180 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Champagne
    • 125.2 mm
    • 107 grams
    • 63.3 mm
    • 10 mm
    Display
    • 233 ppi
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 57.46 %
    General
    • Aqua 3G Pro
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Intex
    • June 2, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • Mali-400
    • Single core, 1 GHz
    • Spreadtrum SC7715
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Intex Aqua 3g Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua 3G Pro in India?

    Intex Aqua 3G Pro price in India at 2,645 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7715; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua 3G Pro?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua 3G Pro?

    How long does the Intex Aqua 3G Pro last?

    What is the Intex Aqua 3G Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua 3G Pro Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua 3g Pro