Intex Aqua 3g Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua 3G Pro Intex Aqua 3G Pro is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 3,499 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua 3G Pro from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua 3G Pro now with free delivery.