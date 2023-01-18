Intex Cloud C1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Cloud C1 Intex Cloud C1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 3,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud C1 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud C1 now with free delivery.