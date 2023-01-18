 Intex Cloud C1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Cloud C1

    Intex Cloud C1

    Intex Cloud C1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 3,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud C1 from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud C1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31465/heroimage/intex-cloud-c1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31465/images/Design/intex-cloud-c1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31465/images/Design/intex-cloud-c1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31465/images/Design/intex-cloud-c1-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,499
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1750 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹3,499
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    5 MP
    1750 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Cloud C1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 1750 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • 1750 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • 64 mm
    • 125 mm
    • 11.2 mm
    • 119.5 grams
    • Black
    Display
    • 56.93 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • TFT
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Intex
    • No
    • No
    • September 19, 2017 (Official)
    • Cloud C1
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Cloud C1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Cloud C1 in India?

    Intex Cloud C1 price in India at 2,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1750 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud C1?

    How many colors are available in Intex Cloud C1?

    How long does the Intex Cloud C1 last?

    What is the Intex Cloud C1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Cloud C1 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Intex Cloud C1